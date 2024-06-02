Tail Torrox needs volunteers

By EWN • Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 15:13

Tail Torrox is a registered charity based in Torrox Costa on the eastern Costa del Sol.

Our mission is to rescue and rehome abandoned and maltreated dogs and puppies from the Torrox area. We have a dog refuge which houses some 60 to 80 dogs and puppies and more dogs in foster care. In addition we have three charity shops; Two in Torrox Costa and one in the Pueblo.

We work to raise money through the shops, donations and events to pay for our dogs food and medication. They are also vaccinated, sterilised, and provided with a passport and chip. In addition we have to raise money for rental of shops and the refuge, and their electricity and water.

We are always looking for volunteers to help in our shops, and with delivery and collection of furniture.

Whether you are resident or a regular visitor, we need your help. It’s a great way to meet new people, whilst doing something beneficial to the community.

Our shops hours are 10:00 – 14:00 Monday to Saturday, even just one day a week will help us. We welcome male and female adult applicants of all nationalities. Also, if you are fairly strong and physically fit, there are always opportunities for collection and delivery of larger items.

There are an enormous number of ways in which you can help us . We always need towels, newspapers, cleaning materials and toys for the dogs, as well as money and physical help at the refuge.

If you would like to find out how to donate to our charity please see below.

contact details:

info@tailtorrox.es

tailtorrox@gmail.com

Tail Torrox on facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064798272898

Donate

Paypal info@tailtorrox.es

Bizum Donate 07580

Bank transfer :

Banco Sabadell:

Asociacion Tail ES38 0081 5198 1200 0106 9517

BIC BSAB ESBB