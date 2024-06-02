The Romantic Violin in Alfas del Pi

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 9:49
Joaquin Palomares concert
Credit: Joaquin Palomares, Facebook
Enchanting and unforgettable, the violin and piano duo is inviting listeners to embark on a journey of timeless melodies in Alfas del Pi.
The internationally renowned, Joaquin Palomares on the violin and Oscar Oliver on the piano, are presenting two extraordinary recitals of Kreisler, Elgar, Sarasate, Ponce and Granados with The Romantic Violin programme this June.
On June 7, the show will begin at 8pm at the Comm, Camino del Pincho 2, Alfas del Pi. Tickets can be purchased at the door from 7pm on the day of the concert.
On June 16, the show will start at 12pm, at the Centre Social, C. San Miquel, Albir. Tickets will be available at the door from 11am on the day of the show.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
