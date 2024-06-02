Two musical events coming up

By John Smith •
Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 16:05
Dave Dawson as Roy Orbison
Credit: Orbisongs Facebook
Incredibly, it is almost 36 years since Roy Orbison, known at the Big O and the Caruso of Rock died aged just 52.
Whilst he is with us no more, his music and powerful yet darkly emotional voice are still so popular that in Almeria Province there will be a tribute to the great artist in the coming weeks as well as a special fund raiser for charity.
First, on Sunday June 9, Dave Dawson will be presenting his Orbisongs performance at the Indian Garden Restaurant in Arboleas from 7pm and apart from such huge hits as Pretty Woman, Only the Lonely, Crying and It’s Over, Dave will also perform a selection of other great classics in a performance which will last for two hours.
Book your table by calling 613 865 378.
The following Saturday, June 15, 76-year-old Alan Taylor originally from Liverpool who has lived in Turre since 2007 and was previously a member of charity band Fusion will be appearing at The Oasis Pool Bar in Los Gallardos at 2pm to raise funds for the Paws Patas animal charity.
This is the last of a series of performances which has so far raised more than €1,700 for charity and entry is free although the audience will be invited to make a small donation to swell the impressive amount already collected.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
