Two musical events coming up

By John Smith • Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 16:05

Dave Dawson as Roy Orbison Credit: Orbisongs Facebook

Incredibly, it is almost 36 years since Roy Orbison, known at the Big O and the Caruso of Rock died aged just 52.

Whilst he is with us no more, his music and powerful yet darkly emotional voice are still so popular that in Almeria Province there will be a tribute to the great artist in the coming weeks as well as a special fund raiser for charity.

Tribute to Roy Orbison

First, on Sunday June 9, Dave Dawson will be presenting his Orbisongs performance at the Indian Garden Restaurant in Arboleas from 7pm and apart from such huge hits as Pretty Woman, Only the Lonely, Crying and It’s Over, Dave will also perform a selection of other great classics in a performance which will last for two hours.

Book your table by calling 613 865 378.

Raising money for Paws Patas

The following Saturday, June 15, 76-year-old Alan Taylor originally from Liverpool who has lived in Turre since 2007 and was previously a member of charity band Fusion will be appearing at The Oasis Pool Bar in Los Gallardos at 2pm to raise funds for the Paws Patas animal charity.

This is the last of a series of performances which has so far raised more than €1,700 for charity and entry is free although the audience will be invited to make a small donation to swell the impressive amount already collected.