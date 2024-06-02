Young man found dead after disappearing at Playa Percheles

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 22:44

Tragedy strikes in Mazarron Image: Shutterstock/ Voyagerix

A young man who disappeared while swimming at Playa Percheles in Mazarrón was found dead by emergency services involved in the search operation. The 22-year-old had gone missing early Sunday morning, June 2, after entering the water for a swim. The emergency services evacuated his body to the port of Mazarrón as part of the Plan Copla operation.

Percheles Incident Details

The search began around 7:42 am when Civil Protection alerted that two people had entered the water, but only one had come out. The survivor, a 22-year-old woman, reported her companion’s disappearance, having lost sight of him while in the water. In response, the Emergency Coordination Centre of the Region of Murcia and the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre immediately deployed a land, sea, and air search operation.





Search Ends

The operation involved Local Police, Guardia Civil patrols, the Red Cross, Civil Protection boats from Mazarrón, a Maritime Rescue helicopter, and an ambulance to treat the woman for hypothermia. The Red Cross also dispatched a psychosocial team to support the deceased’s family.

For more Costa Calida news click here