Adana’s got talent

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 11:02
Fund raising talent show
Photo: Goodfon CC
On Friday evening, May 31, Adana Home for Dogs held a Britain’s Got Talent Karaoke Competition evening at O’Callaghans Bar in Sabinillas to raise funds for the Adana Dog Shelter.
14 undiscovered singing stars entered into the competition with a donation of €5 each for participation. The competition was judged by Psycho Cowell, Amanda Holds Them In and Lurid Walsh.
During the evening a raffle took place with great prizes along with an auction. All at Adana thank Rob of O’Callaghans along with their staff for hosting the event and a tank you too to everyone who made donations along with donation of Raffle Prizes and to all who attended and purchased raffle tickets.
All money raised will go towards the 170 dogs in the shelter to provide dog food, vet fees and general care etc. A massive thank you to all who supported this event, Adana (and the dogs) appreciate it.
Adana’s next main event will be held on Wednesday July 3 at the Green House, Dona Julia Golf Club in Casares. A hilarious Curry Comedy evening provided by the The International Studio.
Curry or pizza, rice and salads for only €20 per person, to make a reservation email: adanaevents@gmail.com or call 642 74 07 08
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.