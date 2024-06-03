Adana’s got talent

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 11:02

Fund raising talent show Photo: Goodfon CC

On Friday evening, May 31, Adana Home for Dogs held a Britain’s Got Talent Karaoke Competition evening at O’Callaghans Bar in Sabinillas to raise funds for the Adana Dog Shelter.

14 undiscovered singing stars entered into the competition with a donation of €5 each for participation. The competition was judged by Psycho Cowell, Amanda Holds Them In and Lurid Walsh.

During the evening a raffle took place with great prizes along with an auction. All at Adana thank Rob of O’Callaghans along with their staff for hosting the event and a tank you too to everyone who made donations along with donation of Raffle Prizes and to all who attended and purchased raffle tickets.

All money raised will go towards the 170 dogs in the shelter to provide dog food, vet fees and general care etc. A massive thank you to all who supported this event, Adana (and the dogs) appreciate it.

Adana’s next main event will be held on Wednesday July 3 at the Green House, Dona Julia Golf Club in Casares. A hilarious Curry Comedy evening provided by the The International Studio.

Curry or pizza, rice and salads for only €20 per person, to make a reservation email: adanaevents@gmail.com or call 642 74 07 08