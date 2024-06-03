By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 10:37

Photo: Facebook / Orquesta Mondragón

Once again in 2024 the town of San Roque will enjoy a summer with a variety of musical performances.

In July the Al Fresquito Festival returns, which will be held on the Saturday July 20 starting at 9.30pm in the Plaza de Las Constituciones where several groups will entertain the people of San Roque with music from the 80s and 90s.

Bands including La Guardia, Orquesta Mondragón, La Frontera and Djohn fill the line-up of this one-night festival that brings together well-known artists who will make the audience hum those songs that never go out of fashion and that are in the imagination of the veteran public.

La Guardia is a rock band formed in Granada, Spain, in the 1980s. They have sold more than one and a half million records and are considered by critics as one of the most important bands in the history of Spanish rock.

Orquesta Mondragón, founded in 1976 in San Sebastián around the eccentric singer Javier Gurruchaga and the mimic Popotxo Ayestarán, is known for its humorous and provocative spirit.

La Frontera is a Spanish rock band founded in 1984, influenced by American outlaw, country rock and roots Americana. Their style kept them as a rarity in a music scene dominated by pop and indie.

If you want to enjoy the best Spanish bands of the 80s and 90s, don’t hesitate and spend a night at the Fresquito Festival in San Roque. Moreover, admission is free, an unmissable occasion to sing and dance on a summer night.