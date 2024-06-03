Alhaurin’s Jazz Gateway

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 10:09

Photo: Michael Olivera and the Cuban Jazz Syndicate

The 27th edition of the prestigious and renowned ‘Portón del Jazz’ (Jazz Gateway) in Alhaurín de la Torre, takes place on on consecutive Fridays in July – 5, 12, 19 and 26 at 10pm each night and tickets are on sale now.

Mayor, Joaquín Villanova launched the event which featured a performance by the group Soul Station, who provided music to liven up the evening and to whet the appetite for what is to be enjoyed on Fridays in July at the Finca El Portón.

Numbered tickets are available for the price of €25 and can be purchased at the Finca El Portón itself or online at www.mientrada.net.

On Friday July 5 the American singer Gretchen Parlato will perform with the German guitarist Lionel Loueke; on July 12 it will be the turn of The Cuban Jazz Syndicate led by drummer Michael Olivera; on Friday July 19 Javier Ojeda with a jazz version of his works; and finally, on July 26, the Sedajazz Latin Ensemble will close with Sole Giménez in a unique concert.

Head along to Alhaurin de la Torre to these evenings and enjoy the best music and the best groups and soloists on the jazz scene, because Alhaurín has, “the best festival in Spain”, said the Mayor.