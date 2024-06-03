By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 19:02

€1,000 donation Photo: Facebook / Adimi

The president of Amigos de Mijas, Brooke Harris, and one of the members of the group, Silvana Celeste, visited the Adimi Day Centre to personally hand over a cheque for €1,000 to the association’s manager, Laura Villa.

The amount comes from different charity events they have organised. “We have held different events to raise money: games, raffles and dinners, as well as trips”, said Celeste, who added that, “we do things to reach more people and thus raise more funds for social or charitable causes”.

For Adimi, this type of contribution is fundamental to be able to continue offering its services to the more than 290 users it currently serves. “We are very happy. We are very fortunate to have the charity and collaboration of such important groups as Amigos de Mijas. Once again, we would like to thank them for their continued support and collaboration with us”, said Laura Villa, manager of the centre.

The €1,000 will go towards covering a list of needs. “We will evaluate as a team where we are going to use it”, said the Adimi manager, who added that, “There are always needs, such as language tests, educational toys, things for the residence, so we will evaluate because we would like it to be something concrete”.