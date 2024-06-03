By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 19:02
€1,000 donation
Photo: Facebook / Adimi
The president of Amigos de Mijas, Brooke Harris, and one of the members of the group, Silvana Celeste, visited the Adimi Day Centre to personally hand over a cheque for €1,000 to the association’s manager, Laura Villa.
The amount comes from different charity events they have organised. “We have held different events to raise money: games, raffles and dinners, as well as trips”, said Celeste, who added that, “we do things to reach more people and thus raise more funds for social or charitable causes”.
For Adimi, this type of contribution is fundamental to be able to continue offering its services to the more than 290 users it currently serves. “We are very happy. We are very fortunate to have the charity and collaboration of such important groups as Amigos de Mijas. Once again, we would like to thank them for their continued support and collaboration with us”, said Laura Villa, manager of the centre.
The €1,000 will go towards covering a list of needs. “We will evaluate as a team where we are going to use it”, said the Adimi manager, who added that, “There are always needs, such as language tests, educational toys, things for the residence, so we will evaluate because we would like it to be something concrete”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.