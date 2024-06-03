By Anna Ellis •
Buyer beware: Spain cracks down on tourist bargains. Image: Stu49 / Shutterstock.com.
Spain is cracking down on tourists who buy from unlicensed street vendors.
In Costa Blanca, undercover police will be patrolling the streets, ready to fine unsuspecting shoppers.
The government are taking action against illegal street sellers who sell everything from trainers and sunglasses to fake designer handbags and watches.
Tourists are often tempted by the low prices, but now those who buy cheap souvenirs could face a £170 fine.
Plainclothes police will be on the lookout throughout the busy summer season, and anyone caught buying from these unlicensed sellers, known locally as “manteros” or “top mantas,” could be fined up to €200 (around £170) on the spot.
These street sellers often sell their goods from blankets laid out on the street.
Recently, the Guardia Civil seized several tonnes of counterfeit products from a warehouse in Alicante intended for these street sellers.
The mayor of Torrevieja has requested more police this summer purposely to enforce these rules.
