Celebrating Corpus Christi in Huercal-Overa

By John Smith • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 18:53

Those who had taken Holy Communion this year joined the procession Credit: Huercal-Overa Council Facebook

On Sunday June 2, there was a religious ceremony which saw the Holy Eucharist (the Host) carried in procession through the streets of Huercal-Overa.

Procession included those who had taken First Communion

Placed in a gold coloured container known as the monstrance which is shaped like the sun, the Host was shown to all of those lining the streets and every child who had received their First Communion this year dressed in their communion clothes and took part in the procession, led by a priest carrying a large crucifix.

The feast of Corpus Christi was proposed by Saint Thomas Aquinas, to Pope Urban IV, in the 13th Century in order to create a feast focused solely on the Holy Eucharist, emphasising the joy of the Eucharist being the Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ.

Similar processions take place on the feast day not only in Spain but in Catholic countries throughout the world and even though the celebration was abolished in England as part of Henry VIII’s Reformation, from the year 2000, the Anglian Church decided that it could be treated as one of its Festivals.