Celebrating Corpus Christi in Huercal-Overa

By John Smith •
Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 18:53
Those who had taken Holy Communion this year joined the procession
Credit: Huercal-Overa Council Facebook
On Sunday June 2, there was a religious ceremony which saw the Holy Eucharist (the Host) carried in procession through the streets of Huercal-Overa.
Placed in a gold coloured container known as the monstrance which is shaped like the sun, the Host was shown to all of those lining the streets and every child who had received their First Communion this year dressed in their communion clothes and took part in the procession, led by a priest carrying a large crucifix.
The feast of Corpus Christi was proposed by Saint Thomas Aquinas, to Pope Urban IV, in the 13th Century in order to create a feast focused solely on the Holy Eucharist, emphasising the joy of the Eucharist being the Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ.
Similar processions take place on the feast day not only in Spain but in Catholic countries throughout the world and even though the celebration was abolished in England as part of Henry VIII’s Reformation, from the year 2000, the Anglian Church decided that it could be treated as one of its Festivals.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.