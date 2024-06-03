Costa Calida events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 18:18

Jazz Afternoon

AGE Concern Costa Calida, a dedicated charity serving people over 50, is set to host a fundraising event on Saturday, June 8. The charity provides essential services, including advice and information, befriending, hospital and care home visits, and medical equipment hire, all free of charge. Volunteers also manage the charity’s phone lines during advertised hours, returning calls as soon as possible if they are busy.

Managed entirely by unpaid volunteers, Age Concern Costa Calida relies solely on fundraising activities and donations from local residents. The charity does not receive any funding from Spain or the UK.

The upcoming fundraiser promises an afternoon of jazz featuring music from the Trio Latino. The event will take place from 2 pm to 8 pm in the charity’s social centre garden, and attendees can enjoy a delicious BBQ and buffet. Tickets are available for €10.

For more information about the event or services, contact Age Concern Costa Calida via call or WhatsApp at 634 344 589 or 623 118 062. Support this wonderful charity organisation and enjoy a soulful afternoon of jazz for a good cause.

Fundraising Fun

In the heart of Murcia’s Mazarron-Lorca area, Helping Hands is making waves with its series of engaging events, uniting the community for a good cause.

Having recently celebrated the success of their barn dance, which left attendees clamouring for more, Helping Hands is gearing up for its next big event on June 8. This time, the spotlight falls on the legendary ABBA ELITE, set to grace the stage with its iconic ABBA Tribute performance. Following the resounding triumph of their past events, anticipation is running high for another unforgettable night. With tickets priced at €28, including a sumptuous meal, it’s an affordable opportunity to enjoy world-class entertainment while supporting a worthy charity.

Looking beyond June, Helping Hands has even more excitement in store. On July 10, prepare to be dazzled by the mesmerizing CABEYTU BROTHERS, renowned for their breathtaking shows that have captivated audiences around the globe. From Benidorm to the UK and Argentina, their performances have left audiences in awe, and now, they’re set to take centre stage in Murcia. With tickets expected to sell fast, securing your spot early is advisable.

These events aren’t just about entertainment—they’re about community spirit and coming together to make a difference. By attending, guests not only enjoy a fantastic night out but also contribute to Helping Hands’ mission of providing vital aid to both animals and people in need.

In a region where support is paramount, Helping Hands stands tall, proving that even a small charity can have a big impact. So mark your calendars, spread the word, and join in the festivities as Helping Hands continues to bring joy and assistance to those who need it most.

Coach trip

ANDREA’s Animal Rescue & The Henrietta Foundation, located in Mazarrón, is a devoted sanctuary for abandoned donkeys, currently providing care for 117 precious animals. The team is tirelessly committed to their rescue, rehabilitation, and overall well-being.

To support their noble cause, they are organising a fundraising coach trip to Mojacar and Garrucha market on June 28, offering an opportunity to contribute while enjoying a day out. Tickets are priced at €20 per person. For those interested, contact 690 906 565 or 604 129 024, email andreasanimalrescuemurcia@hotmail.com, or visit the AAR shop in Mazarron. Multiple pick-up points will be available for convenience.

Moreover, every Monday from 11 am to 1 pm, the team can be found at sector B car park, collecting any unwanted items for donation. For larger items, arrangements for collection can be made. Look out for the volunteers in yellow T-shirts.

Those unable to attend can still contribute by donating through PayPal at https://www.paypal.me/AARHF?locale.x=en_ES. Your support will make a significant difference in the lives of these animals.

80s Show

GET ready to rewind the clock and dance the night away at the 80s/90s Night at Mariano’s Mazarron on June 28, starting at 7:30 PM. For just €10, attendees can enjoy live music and disco vibes that will transport them back in time.

Headlining the event is the sensational Natalie Barrie, known for her electrifying ‘80s show’ that has rocked stages across Europe. Barrie will also dazzle the crowd with her stunning tribute to Adele, making for an unforgettable performance.

But the entertainment doesn’t stop there. Attendees will also be treated to the ‘Rock Chick show’ featuring a mix of 80s and 90s hits guaranteed to get everyone on their feet and singing along.

With three incredible shows packed into one night, attendees are in for a real treat. And for those feeling extra festive, fancy dress is optional.

For tickets, contact 0044 794 4511 101. Don’t miss out on this epic night of music and nostalgia!

