Discover the town of Huercal-Overa

By John Smith • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 13:26

The Night of Lights parade Credit: Huercal-Overa Tourism

Situated near to the border with Murcia Province, the town of Huercal-Overa sits around 100 kilometres away from both Almeria City and Murcia City.

Meaning of the name

The word Huercal is believed to derive from the Arabic word warqal which means orchard and it still has a thriving agricultural industry especially fruit but also is known for pig farming, lace and an element of construction work.

The name Overa was added in 1916 in order to differentiate the municipality from that of Huercal de Almeria.

Its history goes back to before records were kept and since that time was occupied by Phoenicians, Greeks, Carthaginians and Romans and at one time was a province of Carthage (modern Tunisia).

Like many other towns in Spain it was for some time ruled by the Moors but was retaken by the Catholics in the 15th Century.

Significant number of British residents

Nowadays it has a population of just over 20,000 of which a significant proportion have settled from the UK and nestled between the desert and green forests, the town is a 30 minute drive from the coast so offers the best of all worlds.

Its fiesta in the third week of October attracts visitors from all over Almeria Province as does the Night of Lights which takes place on February 8 each year, as bonfires are lit throughout the town commemorating a very ancient tradition which dates back to 1739.