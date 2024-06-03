Don’t need it donate it

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas & Benalmadena is launching a ‘dont need it donate it’ campaign.
They will be running a series of collection events and drop off evenings where they will give special offers along will cava and cupcakes for people donating items.
Right now, Age Concern’s charity shop need your quality clothing and accessories to raise funds for people in need in our community. Your quality pre-loved clothing can help them be there for people in need. Every purchase from the shops powers the work for older adults across Fuengirola Mijas and Benalmadena.
Age Concern sell new and pre-loved, good quality clothes, shoes and accessories and they need quality donations all year round. The funds raised go to support Age Concern helping people as they need it and their welfare service supports with a dedicated helpline, translation and transport services and much more.
You can donate: quality women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, bags, shoes and accessories, books, CDs and DVDs and homeware. When contributing, please make sure your donations are clean and usable. Your donations should also be worth buying – if you wouldn’t buy it then they probably won’t be able to sell it.
