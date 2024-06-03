E-bike adventure tours

By Kevin Fraser Park •
E-bike tours
A young couple Nathan and Laura, have recently started up an eco-friendly E-bike company in the hopes of showing people beautiful Andalucia. They have 5 years experience in providing bike holidays so you’re in great hands.
Running out of things to do? Got family coming and worried you’ll be stuck inside in order to stay cool? Just fancy something different than date-night? At enduromalaga.com they been working on something for you.
Three beautiful E-Bike tours, starting in the mountains and flying through the stunning Andalusian countryside to give you not only an amazing adventure but also something to chat about at the end of the day. Churros, sea views, winding tracks and not a bead of sweat as the combination of van assisted lifts and powerful batteries will see you have a relaxing and cool trip.
Take your pick out of 3 tours: Ojén to Fuengirola; Malaga Mountains Natural Park to Málaga City and Mijas Pueblo to Fuengirola. All three have expert guides, van assistance and coffee is included.
For €100 per person, the price includes bike rental, helmet, coffee stop, van assistance, expert guides and a route tailored to your needs. Get in touch via whatsapp on 602 464 082, via email on info@enduromalaga.com
