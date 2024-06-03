E1 World Championship race winners

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 15:25

The winners of the Ei championships Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella has closed the first year of the E1 Competition in Spain, the electric formula 1 of the sea.

The financial and media impact of the event to Marbella has been estimated at more than €25 million, with more than 22 million television viewers, 58 million visits on digital television and 20 million interactions on social networks. The Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, who took part in the prize-giving ceremony praised “the great image that the city has offered in this event, which has attracted more than 8,000 people”.

“This event has positioned Marbella as the international capital of sailing this weekend”, said the Mayor, who thanked, “the great effort made by the organisers to make the event a success, which has been attended by many celebrities, including the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno and singer Marc Anthony, one of the captains of the participating teams, who opened the event with a concert held on Friday in San Pedro Alcantara.

At the Puerto Banús event, Marc Anthony’s Miami team were victorious. Drivers Anne Glennon and Erik Stark won their first tournament of the season, placing them at the top of the standings. Actor Will Smith’s team, Weestbrook Ración, piloted by Spaniard Lucas Ordóñez and Sara Price, came in second place.

The teams captained by ex-footballer Didier Drogba, music producer Steve Aoki, Formula One driver Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez and Rafa Nadal came fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth respectively, while the team led by former American football player Tom Brady did not compete in the final races due to technical problems during a weekend marked by wind and waves, which made it difficult for the drivers to manoeuvre.