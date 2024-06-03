Elvis tribute for animal rescue

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 14:00

Elvis Presley tribute Credit: COD Newsroom, Flickr

Support Tanamera Rescue charity by coming to their next fundraising event with offers of a delicious menu and a live Elvis Presley tribute on June 22.

From 7.30pm at Maverick Bar in Javea, Tanamera will host an evening of fundraising, entertainment and enticing dishes, welcoming everyone to make a meaningful contribution.

Tanamera Rescue aids hunting dogs across the Valencian Region by rescuing, rehoming and rehabilitating the animals with the uttermost care; the charity´s fundraising events play a huge part in sustaining the help provided.

On June 22, all attendees will be greeted with a welcome drink and shared starters, followed by a main course of stir-fried vegetables with rice, BBQ ribs with chips and coleslaw or BBQ chicken with chips and coleslaw, and ending with a delicious treat of a cake.

The evening will host the spectacular Kenny´s Tribute for Elvis Presley, followed by classic hits across the years and genres, fit to every taste.

As the custom, raffle tickets with great prizes will be available for all attendees.

Book your place for €25 through 656 549 617.