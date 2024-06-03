Following a new path

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 16:18
New section opens
Photo: Marbella Town Hall
Marbella Town Hall has opened a new section of path in the Río Real area which connects the beach with Calle Ignacio Coca by means of a wooden footbridge 250 metres long, 3 metres wide and with a total surface area of more than 800 square metres.
The Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, visited the project and said that, “we are continuing to make progress with the great project that this government team started a few years ago to make the more than 27 kilometres of coastline that the municipality has accessible”, she added that “the route from San Pedro Alcántara to this point in Los Monteros can now proceed and after the summer we will begin the process to extend it to Bahía Marbella”.
Two 60-metre long accesses to the beach have been created next to the new section of the footpath to make it more accessible for residents and visitors who often walk or exercise in the area.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.