Following a new path

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 16:18

New section opens Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella Town Hall has opened a new section of path in the Río Real area which connects the beach with Calle Ignacio Coca by means of a wooden footbridge 250 metres long, 3 metres wide and with a total surface area of more than 800 square metres.

The Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, visited the project and said that, “we are continuing to make progress with the great project that this government team started a few years ago to make the more than 27 kilometres of coastline that the municipality has accessible”, she added that “the route from San Pedro Alcántara to this point in Los Monteros can now proceed and after the summer we will begin the process to extend it to Bahía Marbella”.

Two 60-metre long accesses to the beach have been created next to the new section of the footpath to make it more accessible for residents and visitors who often walk or exercise in the area.