Garcia & Trinidad – Your trusted partner in Spain

By EWN • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 15:32

Insurance Broker & Accounting Services

Welcome to Garcia & Trinidad Insurance Broker & Accounting Services, your reliable partner for comprehensive insurance and accounting solutions. With offices conveniently located in Albox and in Mojacar’s Montemar business park, we are easily accessible to meet your needs.

At Garcia & Trinidad, we pride ourselves on offering customised insurance policies tailored to suit each customer’s unique requirements. Whether you need coverage for your car, home, health, life, funeral, business, or even your pet, we provide exclusive discounts specifically for expat customers.

In addition to our insurance offerings, we provide a full range of accounting services. From handling accounts for Autonomos and S.L. companies to managing yearly tax returns for expats living in Spain, we deliver high-quality services at competitive prices.

With over 30 years of experience in the industry, we have established a solid reputation for reliability and excellence. We are committed to accommodating your needs and ensuring our services and policies are competitively priced. Our partnerships with leading insurance companies such as Reale, Zurich, Liberty, Axa, Mapfre, Generali, Allianz, and DKV enable us to offer extremely competitive rates.

You can reach us at 950 120 340 or via email at elliott@garciaytrinidad.com.

Our Albox office is open Monday to Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm, and on Fridays from 9 am to 2 pm. Calle Rosario 46, Albox, 04800

Our Mojacar office is open Monday to Friday from 9 am to 2 pm. Edificio Montemar Local 8, Mojacar, 04638, situated just down from the Notary, above Santander Bank and Correos, with ample parking.

Website: www.garciaytrinidad.com