Gender violence protocol approved in La Nucia

By Donna Williams •
Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 11:10
La Nucia approves gender violence protocol
Credit: Pixabay: Counselling
The Plenary Session of La Nucia Town Council has approved the new ‘Municipal Protocol for attention to gender violence, 2024-2027.’
The document will be implemented in coordination with the local police and social services of La Nucia.
Its aim is to provide a framework to aid professionals involved in the identification, prevention, and care of victims of gender violence in La Nucia.
Gemma Márquez, counsellor for equality and inclusive policies, reiterated La Nucía Town Council’s commitment to developing tools that simplify and facilitate the work of professional teams and innovate and improve care and protection.
The actions will be aimed not only at women victims of gender violence (dependents and children or adolescents in their care) registered and/or residing in the municipality.
It will also be for those women who are in the town passing through or who have arrived in the municipality fleeing a situation of violence and requiring urgent attention.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.