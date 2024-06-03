Gender violence protocol approved in La Nucia

By Donna Williams • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 11:10

La Nucia approves gender violence protocol Credit: Pixabay: Counselling

The Plenary Session of La Nucia Town Council has approved the new ‘Municipal Protocol for attention to gender violence, 2024-2027.’

The document will be implemented in coordination with the local police and social services of La Nucia.

Its aim is to provide a framework to aid professionals involved in the identification, prevention, and care of victims of gender violence in La Nucia.

Gemma Márquez, counsellor for equality and inclusive policies, reiterated La Nucía Town Council’s commitment to developing tools that simplify and facilitate the work of professional teams and innovate and improve care and protection.

Gender violence protection for women

The actions will be aimed not only at women victims of gender violence (dependents and children or adolescents in their care) registered and/or residing in the municipality.

It will also be for those women who are in the town passing through or who have arrived in the municipality fleeing a situation of violence and requiring urgent attention.