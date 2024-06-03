Grand opening of the Mediterranean Park

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 15:56

The new park opens Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella’s new Mediterranean Park, in the El Pinillo beach area, has opened for the use and enjoyment of everyone.

The Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, and the Councillors for Works and Sports, Diego López and Lisandro Vieytes, visited the 50,000 square metre facility, which has become one of the largest public spaces of its kind in Spain.

The new park features courts for the practice of various sports that can be carried out on the sand including football, volleyball and handball. There are also facilities for basketball, 3×3 as well as an outdoor gym, a calisthenics area, a climbing wall and a children’s playground themed with the marine environment, to which another will be added in June related to mining.

In addition, more than 350 trees and palm trees have been planted, as well as 6,500 other plant species and a car park with a total of 260 parking spaces. The park has almost 2,000 square metres of pedestrian walkways, 700 square metres of gardens and a further 18,000 square metres of natural space.