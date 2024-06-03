Helping fund Alzheimer’s

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 18:02

The Mayor visits AFA Mijas Photo: Mijas Town Hall

The Mijas Association of Relatives of Alzheimer’s Patients (AFA Mijas) has received funding of just over €90,000 towards the digitalisation of its services, an amount that makes it possible to optimise the treatments received by users.

The Mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata, together with the government delegate of the Junta de Andalucía in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, visited the headquarters of AFA Mijas because, as the Mayor explained, she wants to continue to work with the association to improve the care provided to patients.

The funding that has been awarded comes from the European Next Generation funds and AFA Mijas was the only organisation to obtain this grant in Malaga province. The money is being used to buy new computers and digitial whiteboards which will help the organisation with further support for its patients.

AFA Mijas is a non-profit organisation whose aim is to promote an active lifestyle that maintains the autonomy of people affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias throughout the municipality of Mijas. The new equipment will make a huge difference in achieving these aims.