Helping fund Alzheimer’s

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 18:02
The Mayor visits AFA Mijas
Photo: Mijas Town Hall
The Mijas Association of Relatives of Alzheimer’s Patients (AFA Mijas) has received funding of just over €90,000 towards the digitalisation of its services, an amount that makes it possible to optimise the treatments received by users.
The Mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata, together with the government delegate of the Junta de Andalucía in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, visited the headquarters of AFA Mijas because, as the Mayor explained, she wants to continue to work with the association to improve the care provided to patients.
The funding that has been awarded comes from the European Next Generation funds and AFA Mijas was the only organisation to obtain this grant in Malaga province. The money is being used to buy new computers and digitial whiteboards which will help the organisation with further support for its patients.
AFA Mijas is a non-profit organisation whose aim is to promote an active lifestyle that maintains the autonomy of people affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias throughout the municipality of Mijas. The new equipment will make a huge difference in achieving these aims.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.