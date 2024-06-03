June entertainment at El Oceano

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 9:34

Bennie & the Jet Photo: Facebook / El Oceano

It’s another packed month at at El Oceano in Mijas Costa, with all your favourite performers, plus June’s Full Moon Gala Dinner on June 21.

On Monday June 17 there’s a great night instore with ‘Bennie And The Jet’, a tribute to Elton John. An amazing show, featuring Gilly and Carmine as ‘Bennie and the Jet’, the premier Elton John tribute band. Bennie and the Jet is led by Carmine whose vocals are exactly like Elton John and his piano playing is right on the money. Carmine is joined by Gilly on saxophone and has the ability to make you believe that you’re at an actual Elton John concert.

Every Full Moon Gala Dinner throughout the Season will feature amazing live music and entertainment and the next one is on Friday June 21. The Full Moon Gala Dinners are always an amazing night at El Oceano: the shimmering reflections on the waves with a warm sea breeze make the perfect dining experience. Enjoy a superb 3-course menu under the moonlit skies accompanied by live music entertainment.

And then on Monday June 24, the always popular entertainer, Frankie B, steps up with his amazing tribute show to the legendary Lionel Richie. All the hits you know… ‘Endless Love’,’All Night Long’, ‘Hello’, ‘Say You, Say Me’, and many more. To top off the evening Frankie will be joined by friend James for their incredible Soul Brothers act featuring dance floor classics from the 60s and 70s.

Top-class live music, superb menus, impeccable service and the best beachfront location on the coast, book your table now, call (+34) 952 587 550 or email: info@oceanohotel.com