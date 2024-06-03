La Nucia – City of Sport

By Donna Williams • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 20:14

Font de la Favara, La Nucia Credit: Shutterstock: Veja

La Nucia is a few kilometers inland from Altea and the Mediterranean Sea.

Its name is of Arabic origin and means ‘delicious’, which is apt given that it is located in a valley surrounded by fruit trees.

In fact, its main economic activities, along with tourism, are almond, olive, and citrus fruit cultivation.

La Nucia Ciudad del Deporte

La Nucia, officially known as ‘the city of sport,’ owes its transformation to the visionary leadership of Mayor Bernabe Cano. His unwavering commitment has elevated his hometown into one of Spain’s top leisure and sporting destinations.

The crown jewel of this transformation is the Ciudad Deportiva Camilo Cano, a complex that has become a beacon for top-flight competitors in a wide range of sports, including cycling, athletics, taekwondo, fencing, rally driving, wrestling, and padel. La Nucia’s reputation as a sports hub is well-deserved and continues to grow.

In addition to sporting facilities, La Nucia boasts an impressive musical auditorium, a famous Sunday market, and a Michelin-star restaurant, El Xato.

The Favara Fountain Valencia

The La Favara Fountain is a stunning ‘hidden gem’ for those looking to get a little closer to nature. Located in the middle of La Nucia, you will find a spectacular five-meter waterfall and pretty fountains that must be photographed. Aside from the water features, there is also a picnic area, a park and a stunning garden, perfect for relaxing.