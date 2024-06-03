Lana Del Rey at Primavera Sound

By Trelawney Bresic •
Lana Del Rey brings Old Hollywood glamour to Porto
The Primavera Sound Festival is making a much-anticipated return to Porto’s Parque da Cidada from June 6 – June 8.
Now in its 11th season, the festival promises a mix of established and emerging artists. Festival director Jose Barreiro highlights Lana Del Rey’s upcoming performance as a key attraction. Known for her cinematic music style and ‘tragic romance’ lyrics, Lana Del Rey will perform on Friday with a line up including Lambchop, The Last Dinner Party and Wolf Eyes.
Barreiro emphasised Primavera Sound Porto’s commitment to blending well-known artists with up-and-coming acts.
Last year, the festival expanded its grounds and extended the event to four days to celebrate its tenth edition, benefiting from the enhancements to Parque da Cidade, which now connects to the sea. Despite these changes, the festival retains its core appeal, drawing a diverse crowd, with many attendees being over 40.
The festival can accommodate 40,000 attendees each day, with more than half of the tickets purchased by international visitors, mainly from Spain and the United Kingdom. In recent years, there has been a significant rise in interest from North American audiences as well.
