By Anna Ellis •
Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 15:41
Lights, camera, Alicante! Filming begins on the Costa Blanca. Image: Alicante City & Beach.
Alicante is currently hosting the filming of the French series ‘Sud Est’, which involves over 400 participants, including technical crew and extras.
The series, set in Singapore, follows an expatriate couple attempting to mend their relationship while dealing with the aftermath of a crime.
Filming will take place for a little over a month at locations such as El Plantío and the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport.
Ana Poquet, the Councillor for Tourism, emphasized the significance of international productions choosing Alicante for filming large projects, which results in extended stays for the production teams and promotes Alicante internationally.
José Mancebo, director of the Alicante Costa Blanca Tourist Board, highlighted the region’s potential as a prime film set, citing its beautiful natural landscapes, historical sites, and unique coastal and inland locations with favourable year-round climatic conditions.
The production, which began in mid-May and will continue until the end of June, involves over 80 crew members and approximately 350 extras.
While the storyline is set in Singapore, exterior scenes are also being filmed in Thailand.
The series not only explores the main plot but also delves into the dynamics of the French expatriate community in Singapore across its six episodes.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.