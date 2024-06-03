By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 15:41

Lights, camera, Alicante! Filming begins on the Costa Blanca. Image: Alicante City & Beach.

Alicante is currently hosting the filming of the French series ‘Sud Est’, which involves over 400 participants, including technical crew and extras.

The series, set in Singapore, follows an expatriate couple attempting to mend their relationship while dealing with the aftermath of a crime.

Filming will take place for a little over a month at locations such as El Plantío and the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport.

Promoting Alicante

Ana Poquet, the Councillor for Tourism, emphasized the significance of international productions choosing Alicante for filming large projects, which results in extended stays for the production teams and promotes Alicante internationally.

José Mancebo, director of the Alicante Costa Blanca Tourist Board, highlighted the region’s potential as a prime film set, citing its beautiful natural landscapes, historical sites, and unique coastal and inland locations with favourable year-round climatic conditions.

Extra Staff

The production, which began in mid-May and will continue until the end of June, involves over 80 crew members and approximately 350 extras.

While the storyline is set in Singapore, exterior scenes are also being filmed in Thailand.

The series not only explores the main plot but also delves into the dynamics of the French expatriate community in Singapore across its six episodes.