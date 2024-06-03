Marbella opens the door for hotels to be built on rural land

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 03 Jun 2024
The urban planning, whose final approval is expected in 2025, will allow rural land to house “strategic projects”.
The land classified as rustic in the municipality of Marbella will be able to accommodate hotels once the urban planning is finally approved, probably in the second half of 2025.
The General Plan for Municipal Planning (PGOM) will expand the possibilities for the use of rural land, so that these types of plots can house “strategic projects” including universities, sports cities, social and educational facilities as well as hotels, according to the Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, who said, “We wanted to continue with the task of simplifying and making this type of use more flexible, so that major projects can be developed on these plots”.
The Council’s aim in making land use more flexible is to provide an outlet for large-scale projects that are mostly linked to tourism, but which are blocked under the current urban planning system.
