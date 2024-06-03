Men´s Club launching in Costa Blanca

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 19:00

Credit: Ryan Thomas Samuel Hamill, Facebook

U3A and Ladies Lunches are highly popular in Costa Blanca but what about men’s clubs?

A men’s social group is launching on the Coast, centred but not limited to Teulada-Moraira and Calpe.

“In 2024, we often get a hard time for being masculine and it’s really important for us to get together and enjoy just being men,” said the founder, Ryan Thomas Samuel Hamill.

The club will meet once every week with events to make delightful memories in the Coast.

Classic whiskey-tasting nights await all members, alongside refreshing BBQ days, fishing activities in the Coast´s exceptional environment and thrilling motorbiking.

Workshops of interest will also be held, as suggested by the members, and business networking events will assist all participants in growing personally and professionally.

In founding the group, Ryan highlighted the importance of men’s health, which at the time, became disregarded, hence the group will include various healthy activities, including hiking and group workouts, but the best medicine for all members will be the rejuvenating and fun time spent with old and new friends.

Ryan emphasised that the group welcomes all men in Costa Blanca, no matter the nationality, age or sexual orientation.

Join the Men’s Club on Facebook at Moraira Mens Club