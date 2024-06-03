Monday Jam Sessions at Saxo

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 18:01

Jam Session at Saxo Credit: Simon Heard, Facebook

Join in an unforgettable jam session or simply enjoy a live performance with fine cocktails every Monday at Saxo.

The Brink Band hosts a Jam Session at Saxo every Monday, starting from 5.30pm and rocking the night away.

Welcoming all levels and genres, all performers eager to embark on a musical journey are encouraged to bring their own instrument, with singers and harmonica players providing their own microphones and drummers supplying drum sticks.

For all wishing to attend without performing, Saxo´s spacy and stylish venue provides delicious snacks on sale from Saxo´s food truck and a wide range of cocktails and wines, to complement the evening.

Entertainment, excitement and welcoming atmosphere are guaranteed at Saxo.

The venue is easily accessible from the big free car park next to the fun fair in Moraira.

For any doubts, contact 609 39 19 51