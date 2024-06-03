New baby orangutan ‘baptised’

By John Smith •
Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 15:56
Harapan and his mother Diri
Credit: Prague Zoo
On Sunday June 2 at 11am the name of Prague Zoo’s new baby male Sumatran orangutan which had been voted for by the public was revealed.
In what was described as a baptism ceremony, the one-month-old baby was named Harapan which is Indonesian for Hope.
The ceremony was conducted by the Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavský and the British Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Matt Field.
It was in mid-May that world renowned British primatologist Jane Goodall travelled to Prague Zoo for only the third time to name a new-born female gorilla and to sign copies of her latest book.
Referring to this visit, Ambassador Field said: “As apes, orangutans are our family – you may have noticed a resemblance between me and my new godson.
“By protecting apes, we protect ourselves and nature, and I am happy that I can support the great work of the Prague Zoo. As Jane Goodall says, the greatest danger to our future is apathy. Thank you for fighting against apathy at the Prague Zoo and thus protecting our future.”
Director of the Prague Zoo, Miroslav Bobek observed “This year is the year of an absolutely extraordinary crop of young. The male Sumatran orangutan, the grandson of the famous Kama, whose parents came from the wild, is also extremely genetically valuable.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.