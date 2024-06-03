New baby orangutan ‘baptised’

By John Smith • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 15:56

Harapan and his mother Diri Credit: Prague Zoo

On Sunday June 2 at 11am the name of Prague Zoo’s new baby male Sumatran orangutan which had been voted for by the public was revealed.

Harapan stands for Hope

In what was described as a baptism ceremony, the one-month-old baby was named Harapan which is Indonesian for Hope.

The ceremony was conducted by the Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavský and the British Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Matt Field.

It was in mid-May that world renowned British primatologist Jane Goodall travelled to Prague Zoo for only the third time to name a new-born female gorilla and to sign copies of her latest book.

Referring to this visit, Ambassador Field said: “As apes, orangutans are our family – you may have noticed a resemblance between me and my new godson.

“By protecting apes, we protect ourselves and nature, and I am happy that I can support the great work of the Prague Zoo. As Jane Goodall says, the greatest danger to our future is apathy. Thank you for fighting against apathy at the Prague Zoo and thus protecting our future.”

Extraordinary year for births

Director of the Prague Zoo, Miroslav Bobek observed “This year is the year of an absolutely extraordinary crop of young. The male Sumatran orangutan, the grandson of the famous Kama, whose parents came from the wild, is also extremely genetically valuable.”