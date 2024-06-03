News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 16:00

Renfe AVLO train. Credit: Jordi Santiveri/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

High-Speed

Spain’s rail travel sees an increase with foreigners booking half of the tickets to top destinations. High-speed ticket sales doubled for the second year, making Spain Europe’s fastest-growing market.

Samaritans

FROM June 1 the Samaritans in Spain have extended its hours. The Freephone number 900 525 100 service will now be available until midnight every day. This extension is for the next three months but they hope to make it permanent.

Noah’s Arc

NOAH’s Arc animal rescue charity has fab new t-shirts for dog walking. With the message ‘This Dog is for Adoption’ emblazoned on the back they hope to highlight the gorgeous dogs they have up for adoption. So keep an eye out for them with their furry friends around Mazarron.

Ibizan Market

THE Al Kasar Shopping Centre Condado de Alhama is holding an Ibizan Market from Friday, June 21 from 6 pm until Sunday, June 23. There will also be face painting, a water party, a foam party, and live music.

Cartagena Quakes

According to the National Geographic Institute, Cartagena experienced two earthquakes in the early morning of May 31. The first quake, with a magnitude of 2.2, struck at 2:50 am, centred in the Cartagena district of La Palma at a depth of two kilometres. Less than two hours later, at around 4:50 am, a second earthquake occurred north of Cartagena, this one measuring 1.6 in magnitude. Another measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale shook La Palma in Cartagena yet again on Monday June 3. Despite their relatively low magnitudes, these tremors were noticeable. Residents reported feeling the quakes, but no significant damage or injuries have been reported. The events serve as a reminder of the area’s seismic activity in the Region of Murcia.

Chorus pride

PILARMONICS Chorus is bursting with pride following the remarkable performance of its Musical Director, Marina Mew, and former Director, Dawn Ritch, at the prestigious BABS 50th Anniversary convention in Harrogate. The duo showcased their talents with the Lux A Cappella chorus, led by Simon Lubkowski, securing a Silver Medal in the Mixed Chorus category.

This outstanding achievement highlights Pilarmonics’ commitment to excellence in a cappella music. In an open invitation to music enthusiasts, President Sue Airey welcomes inquiries at presidentpilarmonics01@gmail.com. Join the harmonious journey every Thursday, 6:45 pm to 9 pm, at Teatro Cívico, Dolores de Pacheco. For more updates, visit Pilarmonics’ Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Pilarmonics.

Green Fingers

GREEN Fingers Camposol, a group of committed volunteers, dedicate their free time to maintaining the area. From weeding and rubbish collection to nurturing communal spaces, they ensure Camposol flourishes. At their annual fundraising street party, attendees soaked up the Murcian sun and enjoyed Carl Thomas’s tunes. The atmosphere was delightful, and the event was a success, raising over €500 for future projects. A warm thank you extends to all who participated and contributed to the pleasant afternoon. This gathering not only formed community bonds but also highlighted the invaluable efforts of Green Fingers Camposol in preserving the beauty of the area.

Friendly Clash

MAZARRON FC has organised a friendly match against KEA FC from Bicester, England. KEA FC, celebrating its 60th year, competes in Division One of the Oxford Senior League. The match is set for Saturday, June 8, at 7 pm at the Municipal Stadium in Mazarron. Admission is free, so fans can easily come and enjoy the game. The teams will be competing in the Megarsa Cup, generously sponsored by Megarsa Specialists from Camposol. At the end of the match, Pedro Gines Méndez, the owner of Megarsa, will present the trophy to the winning team. It promises to be an exciting event for both local and visiting supporters.

