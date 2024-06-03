By Anna Ellis •
Numero uno: Orihuela leading in the Valencian Community. Image: Orihuela Turistica
Orihuela has proudly received 10 blue flags, making it the city with the highest number of awards in the entire Valencian Community.
These awards recognise the excellence of Orihuela’s beaches, including Punta Prima, La Zenia-Cala Bosque, Cabo Roig-La Caleta, Cala Capitán, Aguamarina, Campoamor-La Glea, Barranco Rubio, Cala Mosca, Cala Cerrada, and Mil Palmeras.
Additionally, the Dehesa de Campoamor Nautical Club has successfully renewed its blue flag, highlighting the excellence of its marinas.
The Valencian Community has secured a total of 159 blue flags this year, reaffirming its position as a leader in Spain.
Out of the 159 blue flags awarded by the Environmental and Consumer Education Association (ADEAC) in the Valencian Community, 87 belong to the province of Alicante.
The Blue Flag is a prestigious award granted annually since 1987 by the Environmental Education Foundation to beaches and ports that meet stringent criteria for environmental quality and facilities, certifying their excellence.
