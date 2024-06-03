Plant a tree for World Environment Day

By John Smith •
Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 17:22
Just one of the many families taking part
Credit: Huercal-Overa Council
The United Nations declared June 5 as World Environment Day in 1973 and Huercal-Overa Council has embraced the day in a novel fashion.
It appears clear from the ever increasing temperatures in Spain that global warming does exist and it is important that something is done now in order to try to protect future generations.
On Sunday June 2, the council encouraged parents of children who were born in 2023 to attend a special tree planting ceremony with their child, or children at a specially prepared area near to the old railway warehouse and the currently disused railway lines.
Parents were encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity and to physically plant a sapling whilst their family watched on and as the children grow, so will the tree planted on their behalf.
Special plaques were fashioned and affixed to large boulders placed by each tree as another lasting memory of the day which saw many families turning up.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.