Plant a tree for World Environment Day

By John Smith • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 17:22

Just one of the many families taking part Credit: Huercal-Overa Council

The United Nations declared June 5 as World Environment Day in 1973 and Huercal-Overa Council has embraced the day in a novel fashion.

It appears clear from the ever increasing temperatures in Spain that global warming does exist and it is important that something is done now in order to try to protect future generations.

Planting trees for the future

On Sunday June 2, the council encouraged parents of children who were born in 2023 to attend a special tree planting ceremony with their child, or children at a specially prepared area near to the old railway warehouse and the currently disused railway lines.

Parents were encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity and to physically plant a sapling whilst their family watched on and as the children grow, so will the tree planted on their behalf.

Special plaques were fashioned and affixed to large boulders placed by each tree as another lasting memory of the day which saw many families turning up.