Scoring a Bullseye

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 03 Jun 2024 • 9:15

Who remembers Bullseye? Photo: Flickr CC

Maybe you’re a fan of darts sensation Luke Littler or perhaps you remember the old TV program Bullseye from the 80s and 90s; well, the La Cala de Mijas Lions are presenting ‘A Let’s Play Darts’ event, based on the Bullseye show at The Cazbah Live Lounge in Torrenueva on Wednesday June 19 at 3pm.

The original series of Bullseye was hosted by the iconic late Jim Bowen and recent reports in the Daily Mirror in the UK have revealed that a reboot is planned featuring presenter Paddy McGuinness to take on the hosting role.

But you don’t have to wait that long. It doesn’t matter if you’re an aspiring darts champion or just fancy a fun night out to help a great organisation support local worthy causes, head down to Torrenueva and ‘Let’s Play Darts’.

Tickets are available from the Lions Charity Shop in Calle Torremolinos, La Cala de Mijas and cost just €10 per person.