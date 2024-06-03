By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 15:29

Spain's fruit and veg exports: European markets dominate. Image: Novikov Aleksey / Shutterstock.com.

In the initial quarter of the year, Spain’s shipments of fruits and vegetables to markets outside Europe witnessed a notable decline.

Thes figures are in comparison to the previous year, according to the latest data shared by Fepex.

Almost all of Spain’s exports of fruits and vegetables, totalling about 98 per cent, find their way to European markets.

During the first quarter of 2024, out of a total of 3.4 million tonnes of fresh produce, a significant portion, around 3.33 million tonnes, was sent to Europe, while only 69,128 tonnes were directed to non-European markets.

Previous Year

This indicates a drop of 27 per cent compared to the previous year.

Within the first three months of the year, exports to the European Union stood at 2.82 million tonnes, marking a rise of 5 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.

Primary Destinations

Among the primary destinations, Spain’s exports to Germany amounted to 973,363 tonnes, marking a rise of 9 per cent, while exports to France totalled 543,805 tonnes, showing a decline of 2 per cent. To the Netherlands, the exports amounted to 286,300 tonnes, down by 1 per cent.

Fepex highlighted that the UK remained the leading non-EU European market, importing 400,403 tonnes during the first quarter, down by 1 per cent compared to the previous year.

Over the past five years, Fepex observed a notable decrease in exports outside Europe during the first quarter, dropping from 4 per cent of the total, which was around 153,800 tonnes, to the current 2 per cent.