Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 16:41
Summer markets return to Alicante. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.
Alicante has confirmed the opening of two summer markets.
The first to open is the Urbanova Market, on Thursday, June 6, from 4:00.PM until 11:00.PM, featuring 26 stalls offering food and textiles.
Following this, the traditional Crafts Market on San Juan Beach will open on Avenida Niza on July 1 and run until September 1, with 46 craft stalls.
The Craft Market is open from 6:00.PM until 1:00.AM from Monday to Thursday and until 2:00.AM on Fridays, Saturdays, and the eve of holidays.
This market is well-received by both residents and tourists, providing a popular sales point for artisan products each summer.
The Urbanova Market, launched last summer at the request of residents, will operate until the end of September every Thursday on Calle Músico José Mira Figueroa. This market offers a variety of food and textile products.
The Councillor for Markets and Commerce, Lidia López, noted the positive public response and the benefits of local product sales, emphasising that the demand from residents, tourists, and visitors drove the Urbanova Market’s return.
