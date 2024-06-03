Tapas and Tango with Javea Players

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 12:36

Javea Players Credit: Javea Players, Facebook

Authentic, delicious and snappy, the Tapas and Tango night is the perfect event if you´re looking to spend an evening with Spanish cuisine, wine, cheer and laughter.

The locally renowned entertainers, Javea Players, are inviting all visitors to enjoy a tasty 7-course tapas dinner with wine in the memorable historic square in the Old Town in Javea, Placa Baix, followed by a comedy show in the Casa de Cultura just next door.

Javea Players are determined to make audiences laugh with the fast-paced one-act comedy play, Last Tango in Little Grimley. Written by David Tristam, one of the UK´s most popular and performed comedy playwrights, Last Tango in Little Grimley continues to wow audiences across the globe; with Javea Players, one can expect a shining performance.

Every night from July 1 until July 6. Dinner at 7pm, followed by the show at 9pm. Get your €25 ticket here, including a meal, wine and show.

Find out more by calling 620 412 384