Tapas and Tango with Javea Players

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 12:36
Javea Players
Credit: Javea Players, Facebook
Authentic, delicious and snappy, the Tapas and Tango night is the perfect event if you´re looking to spend an evening with Spanish cuisine, wine, cheer and laughter.
The locally renowned entertainers, Javea Players, are inviting all visitors to enjoy a tasty 7-course tapas dinner with wine in the memorable historic square in the Old Town in Javea, Placa Baix, followed by a comedy show in the Casa de Cultura just next door.
Javea Players are determined to make audiences laugh with the fast-paced one-act comedy play, Last Tango in Little Grimley. Written by David Tristam, one of the UK´s most popular and performed comedy playwrights, Last Tango in Little Grimley continues to wow audiences across the globe; with Javea Players, one can expect a shining performance.
Every night from July 1 until July 6. Dinner at 7pm, followed by the show at 9pm. Get your €25 ticket here, including a meal, wine and show.
Find out more by calling 620 412 384
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
