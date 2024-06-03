The Rock Event starts in July

By John Smith •
Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 11:12
Fireball from the UK perform first
Credit: Fireball Facebook
You have heard of ‘Pop Up’ restaurants and impromptu raves but now The Rock Event which takes place on July 2 is the first of a series of musical events following the same concept.
The concept is to highlight bands in the Almanzora Valley in a manner that will not leave them out of pocket but ensures that they will get the lion’s share of proceeds and the audience will enjoy some unusual music.
The organisers say that they are not competing with Mojacar and support all music, but not everyone can travel, they just want to make music more accessible to everyone, and create more space for talented artists.
The first event takes place in Partaloa and admission is by ticket only costing €20.19 (including booking fee) via Eventbrite.
Doors open at 6pm, Fireball a UK band who have been together for 20 years will play for 6.30pm to 7.30pm followed by local band Rebel Yell and their full show which runs from 8pm to 10pm. Then there will be a disco with the event finishing at 11.30pm.
This could be the first of a regular series and details of the exact location will be provided when tickets are purchased.
For this event, the number of tickets is limited to 50 people who are invited to bring their own food and drink.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.