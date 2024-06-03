The Rock Event starts in July

By John Smith • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 11:12

Fireball from the UK perform first Credit: Fireball Facebook

You have heard of ‘Pop Up’ restaurants and impromptu raves but now The Rock Event which takes place on July 2 is the first of a series of musical events following the same concept.

Highlighting local bands

The concept is to highlight bands in the Almanzora Valley in a manner that will not leave them out of pocket but ensures that they will get the lion’s share of proceeds and the audience will enjoy some unusual music.

The organisers say that they are not competing with Mojacar and support all music, but not everyone can travel, they just want to make music more accessible to everyone, and create more space for talented artists.

The first event takes place in Partaloa and admission is by ticket only costing €20.19 (including booking fee) via Eventbrite.

First event takes place July 2

Doors open at 6pm, Fireball a UK band who have been together for 20 years will play for 6.30pm to 7.30pm followed by local band Rebel Yell and their full show which runs from 8pm to 10pm. Then there will be a disco with the event finishing at 11.30pm.

This could be the first of a regular series and details of the exact location will be provided when tickets are purchased.

For this event, the number of tickets is limited to 50 people who are invited to bring their own food and drink.