Villajoyosa tops European Hidden Gems List.

03 Jun 2024
European Best Destination, a platform promoting tourism in Europe, creates a list each year of the best-hidden gems on the continent.
This year, they’ve picked some really rare finds!
The highlights include Naantali in Finland, Pico Island’s volcano in the Azores, the charming half-timbered houses of Ulm in Germany, the colourful painted village of Cicmany in Slovakia, Wuppertal’s unique suspended metro, the green-roofed houses of Bour, and the floating houses on Lake Bokod in Hungary.
But, this year, the number one spot goes to… drum roll… Villajoyosa!
Located on the Costa Blanca in the Marina Baja region of Alicante, Villajoyosa is celebrated for its wonderful climate: “Shielded from the north winds by the Sierras de Aitana, Villajoyosa enjoys a pleasant microclimate and comfortable temperatures all year round.”
The tourism platform boasts Villajoyosa’s unique architecture as a highlight: “The vibrant houses of Villajoyosa were painted by fishermen using the same colours as their boats.”
