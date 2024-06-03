Voices for Benin in Benidorm

By Anna Akopyan •
Children in Africa
Credit: Simon Berry, Flickr
Delve into centuries-old hymns, and the history of Benin and make a generous contribution to children in Africa with Voices for Benin on June 21.
Voices for Benin tours Benin and Spain every year, exhibiting the mesmerising music of Africa and encouraging people to fight for children´s rights.
A group of 25 talented and young musicians will sing for children´s rights in Benidorm on June 21 at the Oscar Espla Auditorium. With a €10 donation, you can make a difference in the lives of future generations, ensuring the safety, care and wellness of African children.
Alongside inspiring and informative speeches about the rights of children, the performance is destined to move every attendant in its rhythms and stories, brought from Benin, all the way to Benidorm.
Music from Benin has a unique history and once heard can not be mistaken for anything else; the authenticity and honesty of the songs will not go unnoticed.
Starting at 9pm.
