Why it’s important for foreign residents to register

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Jun 2024 • 15:19

Having a say Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella’s Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, got together with the new board of directors of the Malaga Consular Corps and, among other issues, talked about the importance of foreign residents registering in the city.

The meeting with the new heads of the institution, headed by the consul of Armenia and dean of the body, Alberto Benito, explored the municipal collaboration with the different nationalities living in Marbella to promote projects and activities.

The mayor stressed the importance of the local foreign community and said that the municipality has a total of 153 different nationalities, the third most diverse locality behind Madrid and Barcelona.

“These figures show the plurality we have as a society”, she said, adding that, “a third of the 160,000 registered voters are foreigners”, which is why it is essential to register on the padron to make sure each country’s views are heard and help and information can be given as necessary, particularly around the time of elections.

Benito said that, “Marbella is very important within the consular sphere with countries that have chosen the city as their headquarters to provide coverage for their citizens”, and has opted for, “having a more permanent and solid representation in the municipality”.