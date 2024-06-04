An historic Pride

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 8:07

Torremolinos Pride 2024 Photo: Facebook / Gay Pride

70,000 people joined in the great 2024 LGTBIQ+ Pride celebration in Torremolinos.

The big parade on Saturday June1 was the culmination of a week of cultural and social activities co-organised by LGTBI groups and associations and Torremolinos Town Hall. There have been talks, exhibitions, the VI Proud Pets Contest and the VII Heel Race among many other activities.

But Saturday was the big day of this Pride Torremolinos 2024. At around 5pm the Pride rainbow procession with over 20 floats began its route from the Plaza Blas Infante to the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre, filling the streets with colour which were packed with people.

Afterwards, performances by artists including Chanel, Kelly Roller, Lara Sajen, La Prohibida, Cherilyn Divine, Sharonne, Varry Brava, Rainbow Voices, Minerva, Gina Turner, Satin Greco, Drag Dennyx and Alma de Soul entertained the crowds.

Now Torremolinos casts its eye forward to EuroPride 2027. The Junta de Andalucia is supporting the town’s bid to host EuroPride and the Regional Minister for Social Inclusion, Youth, Families and Equality, Loles López, has signed a letter of support for the candidacy of Torremolinos.

López, together with the Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, and Nacho Martínez, president of the Association of Gay Traders of Torremolinos (Acogat), which is promoting the bid, sealed the commitment of the Andalucian Government to this initiative, which, together with the success of Pride 2024, shows that Torremolinos is truly, “a city proud of its diversity”.