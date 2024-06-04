An introduction to Torremolinos

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 7:07
Torremolinos from the air
Photo: Malaga 360
When celebrities including Grace Kelly and Orson Welles walked its streets in the 50s and 60s, Torremolinos was still a seaside suburb of Malaga, attracting tourists looking to get away from the city. More than half a century later, Torremolinos has become one of the Costa del Sol’s main tourist attractions.
The name Torremolinos comes from the fact that there were many windmills in the area together with an old watchtower, which is why it came to be known as “Los Molinos de la Torre”. It wasn’t until 1988 that the Junta de Andalucía granted Torremolinos independence from Malaga.
The history of modern-day Torremolinos starts with Sir George Lagworthy, called Don Jorge by the locals. He came, like so many others, to spend his holidays there and, at the end of the 19th century, he decided to settle down and bought the Santa Clara Castle which he transformed into a hotel-residence. He was always loved and cared for by the people of Torremolinos, and it has been said that he was the one who planted the seed for tourism today.
The municipality has seven kilometres of coastline where most of the hotels, restaurants and beach bars are located. The best beaches are El Lido, El Bajondillo, El Saltillo and, known for the preparation of “pescaito frito” (fried fish), La Carihuela.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
