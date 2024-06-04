Ask for Angela in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 10:20

Keeping Estepona safe Photo: Estepona Town Hall

Estepona Town Hall and LexDatos have joined forces to implement the ‘Ask for Angela’ intiative to help increase security and safety in the town.

Councillors, Paula Herrera and Julia Simón, explained that ‘Ask for Angela‘ is an innovative initiative designed to provide a discreet and effective solution in situations of risk or emergency that a client may have in bars, pubs and other establishments open at night and who can ask for help, in a discreet way. “The safety of our residents and visitors is a fundamental priority for the Town Hall”, said Paula Herrera.

General Manager and Technical Director of LexDatos, Bibiana León and David Fournier, explained that the essence of the initiative lies in its simplicity, so that when a person feels unsafe or uncomfortable they can discreetly approach the establishment’s staff and ask the question: “Can I speak to Ángela?” or “Is Ángela there?”. This phrase triggers an internal protocol that will enable staff to take quick and effective action to ensure the safety and well-being of the individual concerned.

The company will work closely with participating establishments, which will be given a 2-hour course to train their staff in the procedures necessary to activate and respond to the protocol appropriately. Collaborating establishments will be provided with an identification sticker.

Estepona Town Hall and LexDatos invite all interested establishments to join this initiative, which is already being implemented internationally, and to collaborate in the promotion of a culture of safety and wellbeing in the city.