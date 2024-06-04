By Kevin Fraser Park •
More than 400 beach handball teams will meet on the beaches of Fuengirola, Torremolinos and Torrox during the months of June and July to take part in five tournaments organised by Malaga Provincial Council.
The first event will be the Fuengirola Beach Handball Tournament, included in the Andalucian Beach Handball Championship, which will be held on Saturday June 8 on the Playa del Castillo beach. Organised by the Fuengirola Beach Handball Club, it will bring together 32 teams from the Infantil and Cadete categories for boys and girls who will play against each other on four playing fields.
The following weekend, from June 15 to 16, the sport will move to Playamar in Torremolinos, which will also host the Andalucian Beach Handball Championship with the celebration of the Torremolinos Cup Diputación de Málaga. Organised by DeporteyEmpresa, the event will bring together 48 Infantil, Cadete and Juvenil male and female teams and an audience of more than 300 people around three playing fields.
