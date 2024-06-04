Benidorm´s White Night 2024

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 10:22

Moet & Chandon party Credit: Sabel Blanco, Pexels

Savour the summer in Costa Blanca with the White Night Party classic in Benidorm on June 21.

Hosted by Pepes Bar Benidorm, the annual event invites people of all ages and nationalities for a night of smooth dancing, wine and delightful music in celebration of the summer holidays.

From 9pm, the venue will light up with the guests’ all-white elegant attire, shining under the disco lights of the Pepes dance club.

The first 100 women to attend the party in white dresses will be gifted by the venue and the night will begin, revealing Benidorm´s entertainment at its finest.

€12 entry per person at Pepes Bar Benidorm, Avenida Mediterraneo 13.

Book through Pepes Bar Benidorm on Facebook.