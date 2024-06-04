Bollywood comes to Portofino

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 10:37

Portofino hosts the wedding party Photo: KFP

Controversy continues over the ‘fairytale’ party that took place on Saturday June 1 in Portofino for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant which is reportedly costing €139 million.

The celebrations that began in March in India and have now moved on to Italy: the 800 guests arrived by plane in Palermo and from there travelled to Portofino, where the village was totally sealed off and cleared of visitors for the party complete with a performance by Andrea Bocelli. Giacomo Montanari, art historian and coordinator of Genoa City Council’s Culture department, said, “the village was rented out like a flat for a private party, from which all uninvited guests are kicked out”.

Among the guests who were invited to the event were world celebrities including Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and John Elkann. The extra-large event, which was attended by 1,200 people in Portofino’s Piazzetta, continued on the cruise ship that reached the port of Genoa in the middle of the night, with the music blasting non-stop until dawn and with many residents being woken up by the loud music.

The Mayor of Portofino, Matteo Viacava, “We had to make some restrictions, but they were due to the type of people invited, the level of the terror alert had also been raised in the afternoon. The Carabinieri ensured the safety of the town and the guests and the bride and groom’s family were truly impressed by the beauty of Portofino, by the Italian beauty”.