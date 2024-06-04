Charlie at the chocolate factory

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 18:37
A visit to the chocolate factory
Photo: Mijas Comunicacion
Students with special needs from Mijas and Fuengirola visited the Mayan Monkey chocolate factory on Monday June 3 thanks to the Mijas Traders Association, who were able to arrange this fun excursion for them completely free of charge.
The idea came about at the suggestion of the father of a student from Mijas, who asked for help from the shopkeepers’ association to organise this sweet activity. “It so happens that the people in charge of the factory belong to our association, so we got in touch with them “, explained Martín Gómez, president of the organisation.
22 students from the Programme of transition to adult and working life of the IES Ramón y Cajal in Fuengirola took part in the visit, “which brings them many benefits, because they do something different to get out of the routine and also work on their autonomy”, said Elisa Inmaculada Pérez, tutor of the training programme.
During the morning, the group had the opportunity to make their own chocolate bar, “choosing between dark, white or milk chocolate, and then they added their favourite ingredients”, explained Eva Violet, one of the Mayan Monkey Mijas managers, “and then we also explain to them how chocolate is made and where the cocoa comes from”.
For one day, they all became master chocolatiers, proving that they are not bad at cooking, in fact, said Charlie, one of the students, “at home I often cook pasta and macaroni, and I always help my mother with the shopping”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.