Charlie at the chocolate factory

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 18:37

A visit to the chocolate factory Photo: Mijas Comunicacion

Students with special needs from Mijas and Fuengirola visited the Mayan Monkey chocolate factory on Monday June 3 thanks to the Mijas Traders Association, who were able to arrange this fun excursion for them completely free of charge.

The idea came about at the suggestion of the father of a student from Mijas, who asked for help from the shopkeepers’ association to organise this sweet activity. “It so happens that the people in charge of the factory belong to our association, so we got in touch with them “, explained Martín Gómez, president of the organisation.

22 students from the Programme of transition to adult and working life of the IES Ramón y Cajal in Fuengirola took part in the visit, “which brings them many benefits, because they do something different to get out of the routine and also work on their autonomy”, said Elisa Inmaculada Pérez, tutor of the training programme.

During the morning, the group had the opportunity to make their own chocolate bar, “choosing between dark, white or milk chocolate, and then they added their favourite ingredients”, explained Eva Violet, one of the Mayan Monkey Mijas managers, “and then we also explain to them how chocolate is made and where the cocoa comes from”.

For one day, they all became master chocolatiers, proving that they are not bad at cooking, in fact, said Charlie, one of the students, “at home I often cook pasta and macaroni, and I always help my mother with the shopping”.