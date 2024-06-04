Community steps up for Sarja Microsanctuary, but more needed

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 11:11
Your help matters
Image: Facebook/Sarja Micro Sanctuary
IN a recent update from Sarja Microsanctuary in Cómpeta, the completion of a much-needed wall stands as a testament to community support. Thanks to a successful GoFundMe campaign and Easter Raffle, €1,490 was raised, marking a significant step forward for the sanctuary.
However, the victory is tempered by financial realities. The total cost of the project amounted to €2,900, leaving a shortfall of 1,441€. With empty fundraising coffers and a lack of new Patreon members since March, the sanctuary finds itself in a difficult position.
Adding to the strain are unexpected vet bills and rising food costs. The sanctuary appeals to supporters for assistance, offering various avenues for contribution, including one-time donations, monthly Patreon support, participation in fundraising events, and hosting individual fundraisers. Every contribution, no matter how small, plays a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of the sanctuary’s animals. For more information email sarjamicrosanctuary@gmail.com or call 641 574 685.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.