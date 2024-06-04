Trending:

Community steps up for Sarja Microsanctuary, but more needed

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 11:11

IN a recent update from Sarja Microsanctuary in Cómpeta, the completion of a much-needed wall stands as a testament to community support. Thanks to a successful GoFundMe campaign and Easter Raffle, €1,490 was raised, marking a significant step forward for the sanctuary.

Funding Gap Threatens Sanctuary’s Progress

However, the victory is tempered by financial realities. The total cost of the project amounted to €2,900, leaving a shortfall of 1,441€. With empty fundraising coffers and a lack of new Patreon members since March, the sanctuary finds itself in a difficult position.

How You Can Help Sarja Microsanctuary

Adding to the strain are unexpected vet bills and rising food costs. The sanctuary appeals to supporters for assistance, offering various avenues for contribution, including one-time donations, monthly Patreon support, participation in fundraising events, and hosting individual fundraisers. Every contribution, no matter how small, plays a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of the sanctuary’s animals. For more information email sarjamicrosanctuary@gmail.com or call 641 574 685.

