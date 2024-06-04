Costa Blanca booms as tourist spending soars.

By Anna Ellis •
Tourists not only visit the Costa Blanca more frequently, but they also spend more during their stays.
This trend is highlighted by recent data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE), which shows that the Valencian Community has experienced the second-highest increase in spending per tourist across Spain, with a growth rate of 16.2 per cent compared to last year.
This underscores the robust performance of the tourism sector in the province of Alicante.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Tourism, both the arrival of international tourists and tourist spending in Spain saw significant increases in April, marking a historic first quarter for the industry.
In April, 7.8 million international tourists visited Spain, an 8.3 per cent rise from April 2023.
Furthermore, Spain set a new record for tourist spending this month, with foreign visitors contributing €9,565M, a 13.1 per cent increase compared to the previous year.
In the first quarter, international tourist spending grew by 22.6 per cent, surpassing €31.5B, while the number of visitors increased by 14.5 per cent, exceeding 23.9 million tourists.
This data reflects the continued strength and appeal of Spain, particularly the Costa Blanca, as a prime destination for international travellers.
