By Anna Ellis •
Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 21:18
Costa Blanca South: News in Brief. Image: Ayuntamiento de San Fulgencio / Facebook.
Pantomime generosity
The San Fulgencio Council would like to express their gratitude to “The Rojales Pantomime Group” for their generous donation to the Help the Needy Association AAN CHARITY.
AAN CHARITY plays a crucial role in assisting the most vulnerable families of San Fulgencio by providing essential food items.
These provisions are distributed through the Social Services of San Fulgencio Town Hall, from the Office for the Urbanisations located on Calle Madrid, Urb Marina.
Moreover, AAN CHARITY operates a shop selling second-hand clothes and items behind the Deutsche Bank on Plaza Sierra Castilla.
If you are interested in volunteering or want more information, please contact them at (+34) 660 934 615.
Join the Craft Club at New Chiefs on Broadway, Avda del Mar, 1, Ciudad Quesada, 03170 in Rojales.
The next get-together is on Wednesday, June 21, at 1:30 PM.
It’s a great opportunity to meet new friends or learn a new hobby.
Activities include circuit die cutting, knitting, crocheting, sewing, and card making.
No pre-booking is required, so feel free to drop in and enjoy this free event.
For more information, call +34 678 028 174.
The redevelopment of Calle Caballero de Roda has widened the pavements and enhanced accessibility. This project, with an allocated budget of nearly €1M, covers a distance of 1,700 linear metres and includes the paving of pavements spanning some 6,000 square metres.
In Orihuela, new rules regarding pets have been implemented. Failure to remove pet excrement can result in fines ranging from €100 to €3,000, similar to not keeping your doggy on a lead. Additionally, depositing animal food without specific authorisation can lead to fines of up to €750.
Alicante’s Pangea municipal offices are dedicated to helping migrants in the region. Throughout 2023 the office served 6,482 people of 78 different nationalities and carried out a total of 16,789 individual face-to-face professional actions.
The old quarry in Santa Pola has been repurposed into a Posidonia Treatment Centre. The Council is taking steps to clear the coastline of algae, particularly near the Vatasa ships that were dismantled. Additionally, they are relocating the piles of aquatic plants that accumulate on the beaches.
If you live on the Costa Blanca, you will likely need to file a tax return to declare your income.
The deadline for this is June 30 each year for the previous tax year.
Spanish taxes can be complicated, and you could face fines or penalties if you miss a deadline or make mistakes on your return.
It’s advisable to seek advice from a tax expert to avoid potential issues.
To file your resident tax return in Spain for the first time, you must register with the Agencia Tributaria (Spanish Tax Authority).
If you’re self-employed, known as an “autonomo” in Spain, you will pay your taxes quarterly. However, you still need to submit an annual tax declaration.
Taxation rules in Spain can be hard to understand, and failing to follow them correctly can result in fines and late payment interest.
The main reservoirs in the Segura basin are currently at minimum levels, with Murcia and Alicante reservoirs adding 262 cubic hectometers this week, nine less than the previous week.
They are now at 22.98 per cent of their total capacity.
Over the last decade, the average capacity of the Segura reservoirs has been 509 hectometers, as per data from the basin organisation.
For comparison, during the same week in 2023, they were at 35 per cent, with nearly 400 cubic hectometers.
Rainfall and some snowfall during January, February, and March, caused by Atlantic fronts passing over the mountain ranges at the head of the Segura, including Alcaraz, Las Villas, and Segura,
initially raised hopes that water levels would match those of the previous hydrological year.
However, as summer approaches, it has become evident that this initial boost was insufficient.
Despite these alarming figures, the basin administration has not officially declared an extreme drought situation.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.