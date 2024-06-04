By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 21:18

Costa Blanca South: News in Brief. Image: Ayuntamiento de San Fulgencio / Facebook.

Pantomime generosity

The San Fulgencio Council would like to express their gratitude to “The Rojales Pantomime Group” for their generous donation to the Help the Needy Association AAN CHARITY.

AAN CHARITY plays a crucial role in assisting the most vulnerable families of San Fulgencio by providing essential food items.

These provisions are distributed through the Social Services of San Fulgencio Town Hall, from the Office for the Urbanisations located on Calle Madrid, Urb Marina.

Moreover, AAN CHARITY operates a shop selling second-hand clothes and items behind the Deutsche Bank on Plaza Sierra Castilla.

If you are interested in volunteering or want more information, please contact them at (+34) 660 934 615.

Feeling crafty?

Join the Craft Club at New Chiefs on Broadway, Avda del Mar, 1, Ciudad Quesada, 03170 in Rojales.

The next get-together is on Wednesday, June 21, at 1:30 PM.

It’s a great opportunity to meet new friends or learn a new hobby.

Activities include circuit die cutting, knitting, crocheting, sewing, and card making.

No pre-booking is required, so feel free to drop in and enjoy this free event.

For more information, call +34 678 028 174.

Paving Progress

The redevelopment of Calle Caballero de Roda has widened the pavements and enhanced accessibility. This project, with an allocated budget of nearly €1M, covers a distance of 1,700 linear metres and includes the paving of pavements spanning some 6,000 square metres.

Paw-sitive Policies

In Orihuela, new rules regarding pets have been implemented. Failure to remove pet excrement can result in fines ranging from €100 to €3,000, similar to not keeping your doggy on a lead. Additionally, depositing animal food without specific authorisation can lead to fines of up to €750.

Foreign Aid

Alicante’s Pangea municipal offices are dedicated to helping migrants in the region. Throughout 2023 the office served 6,482 people of 78 different nationalities and carried out a total of 16,789 individual face-to-face professional actions.

Seaside Sanctuary

The old quarry in Santa Pola has been repurposed into a Posidonia Treatment Centre. The Council is taking steps to clear the coastline of algae, particularly near the Vatasa ships that were dismantled. Additionally, they are relocating the piles of aquatic plants that accumulate on the beaches.

Taxing times

If you live on the Costa Blanca, you will likely need to file a tax return to declare your income.

The deadline for this is June 30 each year for the previous tax year.

Spanish taxes can be complicated, and you could face fines or penalties if you miss a deadline or make mistakes on your return.

It’s advisable to seek advice from a tax expert to avoid potential issues.

To file your resident tax return in Spain for the first time, you must register with the Agencia Tributaria (Spanish Tax Authority).

If you’re self-employed, known as an “autonomo” in Spain, you will pay your taxes quarterly. However, you still need to submit an annual tax declaration.

Taxation rules in Spain can be hard to understand, and failing to follow them correctly can result in fines and late payment interest.

Water Watch

The main reservoirs in the Segura basin are currently at minimum levels, with Murcia and Alicante reservoirs adding 262 cubic hectometers this week, nine less than the previous week.

They are now at 22.98 per cent of their total capacity.

Over the last decade, the average capacity of the Segura reservoirs has been 509 hectometers, as per data from the basin organisation.

For comparison, during the same week in 2023, they were at 35 per cent, with nearly 400 cubic hectometers.

Rainfall and some snowfall during January, February, and March, caused by Atlantic fronts passing over the mountain ranges at the head of the Segura, including Alcaraz, Las Villas, and Segura,

initially raised hopes that water levels would match those of the previous hydrological year.

However, as summer approaches, it has become evident that this initial boost was insufficient.

Despite these alarming figures, the basin administration has not officially declared an extreme drought situation.